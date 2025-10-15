Crane truck involved in rollover crash on I-10 near Ray Road

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A large crane truck was involved in a rollover crash along I-10 in the Ahwatukee area early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the construction-type vehicle crashed into the center wall on the freeway, causing the vehicle to roll over.

A driver and a passenger in the truck were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and there are some traffic restrictions in the area.

