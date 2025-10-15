Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crane truck involved in rollover crash on I-10 near Ray Road

A large crane truck was involved in a rollover crash along I-10 in the Ahwatukee area early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the construction-type vehicle crashed into the center wall on the freeway, causing the vehicle to roll over.
Construction vehicle involved in rollover crash on I-10 near Ray Road
I-10 Ray crash
Posted
and last updated

AHWATUKEE, AZ — A large crane truck was involved in a rollover crash along I-10 in the Ahwatukee area early Wednesday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the construction-type vehicle crashed into the center wall on the freeway, causing the vehicle to roll over.

A driver and a passenger in the truck were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are not currently known.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and there are some traffic restrictions in the area.

Check current traffic conditions here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen