PHOENIX — A pedestrian has serious injuries after a crash along Interstate 10 Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near I-10 and 40th Street.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a pedestrian in the area was struck by a FedEx truck. DPS originally said the person was a construction worker, and later said it was not a worker, but a person wearing a reflective vest.

The pedestrian may have purposely run into traffic before getting hit.

