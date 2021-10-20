Worker hit and killed near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard

PHOENIX — A worker was hit and killed while on the job in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. near Cave Creek Road and Dynamite Boulevard.

According to police, an SUV hit a work truck that was parked in the median in the area with road cones around it. That crash caused the work truck to hit the worker who was behind it.

The adult male worker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic is expected to be restricted in the area through the evening.

