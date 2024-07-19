Construction along Broadway Curve, Loop 101 this weekend (July 19-22)

Construction along the Broadway Curve and Loop 101 this weekend is causing closures on those freeways.
The following freeway closures are in place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and I-17 (Split interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 22) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Broadway Road also closed near I-10. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport or downtown Phoenix. Drivers in the southeast Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue in the West Valley. Note: Westbound I-10 on-ramps from Elliot Road to 32nd Street and westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue will close at 8 p.m. Friday. For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Broadway Road and westbound on-ramp at 32nd Street will be closed for several weeks starting at 8 p.m. Friday (July 19).
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dixileta Drive in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Loop 303 closed. Allow extra travel time. Traffic is typically lighter during early morning or nighttime hours.
- Avoid detouring on streets east of I-17 that are designed for local traffic. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramp from SR 74 closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights (July 19-20). The southbound I-17 loop on-ramp from westbound SR 74 will be open.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22) for lane striping and other pavement marking work. Allow extra travel time.
- Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including southbound Hayden Road/McClintock Drive.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard in north Scottsdale from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 22) for bridge work. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Shea Boulevard and Cactus Road also closed. Allow extra travel time.
- Detour: Traffic exiting at Raintree Drive will be the frontage road and enter northbound/westbound Loop 101 at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.