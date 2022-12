PHOENIX — A child was hit and killed while walking to school with his father in Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix police say the crash occurred just south of Camelback Road near 27th Avenue.

A vehicle reportedly struck a man and child who police say are believed to have been crossing the street mid-block.

The pair was reportedly walking to school at the time of the crash.

No further information has been released. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.