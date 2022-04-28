Child, 3 adults hurt in crash near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road

PHOENIX — Police say speed and alcohol may be factors in a crash that left a child and three adults injured late Thursday morning.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling westbound on Dobbins Road at a high rate of speed when it swerved to avoid a vehicle near the intersection at Central Avenue.

KNXV

The car reportedly sped through a red light and went over a curb into a gas station parking lot, causing damage to the vehicle and the vehicle's tire to fly off.

Police say the tire struck a pedestrian, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were in the wrecked car, two women and a 6-year-old, and all were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The driver was also involved in a minor hit-and-run crash moments before this collision, police say.