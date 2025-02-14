Check out the freeway restrictions due to road work in the Valley this weekend (Feb. 14-17)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! Arizona Department of Transportation crews have a few planned projects that may impact your travel along Valley freeways this weekend.
According to the ADOT website, drivers should plan around these restrictions:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and stay with primary detour route. Avoid using streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Primary Detour: Southbound I-17 traffic will exit to westbound Loop 303 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes in areas between Elliot Road and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Note: Westbound I-10 traffic will use the new local lanes (collector-distributor road) between Baseline Road and 40th Street. Allow extra travel time. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10. Consider alternate routes. Drivers can use the westbound US 60 ramp that now connects with the westbound I-10 local lanes. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Note: All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for signal work. 32nd Street also closed in both directions near I-10. Consider using 40th Street. More info: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for pavement marking and lane shifts as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Note: Some ramp closures and other restrictions can start at 8 p.m. Friday. SR 143 Detour: Use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 143.