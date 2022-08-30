Chandler police searching for driver involved in deadly street-racing incident

CHANDLER, AZ — The Chandler Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a deadly street-racing incident.

Police say the driver of a red Camaro lost control while street racing another vehicle on August 25, before crashing into a block wall. The driver of the Camaro, 32-year-old Mahad Zara, died from his injuries.

The other driver, believed to be driving a gray or charcoal-colored Dodge sports car, failed to stop when the crash occurred.

Police say both vehicles were believed to going approximately 90 mph shortly before the crash on Gilbert Road and Powell Place, just north of Chandler Heights Road.

Video in the player below shows both vehicles driving at a high rate of speed moments before the crash.

Zara reportedly lost control of the Camaro before it rolled over and crashed into the brick wall.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward, as well as anyone with possible surveillance video in the area. The Chandler Police Department can be reached at 480-782-4130. Information that leads to the location of the Dodge-type sports car or driver may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.