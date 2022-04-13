Car hits two pedestrians in Mesa, killing one Tuesday night

MESA, AZ — One person was killed in a crash involving two pedestrians in Mesa Tuesday evening.

Mesa Police Department officials say the crash occurred near Main Street and Dobson Road around 9 p.m.

Investigators learned two pedestrians were crossing the street in the area when they were hit by a westbound vehicle.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene and the second was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The area was shut down for traffic for several hours and light rail traffic was also impacted during the investigation.

Police say it was not immediately clear whether the pedestrians were crossing the light rail tracks at the time the crash occurred.