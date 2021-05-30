Watch
FD: Two injured in five vehicle fiery crash at I-17 overpass near Indian School Road

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 30, 2021
PHOENIX — Officials are investigating after a car went over the overpass at Interstate 17 at Indian School Road and rolled into ongoing traffic Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a crash happened at the intersection at Indian School Road. One of the vehicles involved rolled into the southbound lanes of I-17 into oncoming traffic.

Fire officials say five vehicles were involved in the collision and one caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Crews say there was no extrication required and two people were transported to the hospital.

An 18-year-old woman was transported in critical condition, and a 30-year-old man was transported in stable condition.

ADOT says the southbound lanes of I-17 are closed due to the incident.

There is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers should expect traffic delays.

