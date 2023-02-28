Watch Now
Burglary suspects hospitalized after pursuit, crash on Loop 303 near Happy Valley Road

The vehicle reportedly drove wrong-way for a short time, DPS says
Burglary suspects were taken into custody after a crash on Loop 303 near Happy Valley Road.
Loop 303 pursuit
Posted at 5:49 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 07:49:42-05

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say two people are in the hospital after a burglary call led to a pursuit and crash in the northwest Valley overnight.

MCSO deputies were first called to a Goodwill store near Dysart and Camelback roads early Tuesday morning for reports of a break-in. When they arrived, a truck parked outside the store fled the scene.

A pursuit of the truck began, leading to the area of Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say MCSO reported the vehicle was driving wrong-way for an unknown amount of time during the incident.

A crash occurred during the pursuit and both people in the truck, a man and a woman, were taken into custody before being taken to hospitals as a precaution for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

