Burglary suspects hospitalized after pursuit, crash on Loop 303 near Happy Valley Road

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say two people are in the hospital after a burglary call led to a pursuit and crash in the northwest Valley overnight.

MCSO deputies were first called to a Goodwill store near Dysart and Camelback roads early Tuesday morning for reports of a break-in. When they arrived, a truck parked outside the store fled the scene.

A pursuit of the truck began, leading to the area of Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say MCSO reported the vehicle was driving wrong-way for an unknown amount of time during the incident.

A crash occurred during the pursuit and both people in the truck, a man and a woman, were taken into custody before being taken to hospitals as a precaution for their injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.