Broadway Curve projects continue this weekend (3/1 - 3/4)

Broadway Curve improvement projects continue this weekend, so be sure to plan for delays on I-10 westbound.
A portion of US 60 westbound is also closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation's website.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 4) for lane striping and safety barrier work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed. Detour: To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn (left) to enter eastbound I-10 (to reach ramp to eastbound US 60). More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (March 2) for paving. Consider exiting at Elliot Road instead.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 4) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Ironwood Drive plus Signal Butte and Meridian roads also closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- The I-10 interchange at 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport closed (all on- and off-ramps closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 4) for paving. The 40th Street crossing over I-10 also closed in both directions between Broadway Road and Raymond Street. Detours: Other nearby ramps to use include the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 32nd Street, eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street and eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.