Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A bicyclist was seriously injured after being struck by a car at Hardy Drive and Southern Avenue Tuesday.

At about 8 a.m., officers and fire crews responded to the area for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist.

Police say the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Southern Avenue when it hit a bicyclist heading northbound on the crosswalk on Hardy Drive.

The bicyclist, identified as a man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Authorities say impairment appears to be a factor.

The eastbound lanes of Southern Avenue are closed at Margo Drive. Both northbound and southbound traffic on Hardy Drive is being diverted westbound on Southern Avenue.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.