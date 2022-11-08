Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Bicyclist seriously hurt in Glendale hit-and-run crash

No vehicle description has been released
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 08:23:01-05

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist, leaving the victim with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near 32nd and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m.

Police say a man was found along the roadway and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the man did not stay at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved, but the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Glendale Avenue will be closed during the investigation, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway