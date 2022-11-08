Bicyclist seriously hurt in Glendale hit-and-run crash

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police are looking for a vehicle that struck a bicyclist, leaving the victim with serious injuries early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near 32nd and Glendale avenues around 4:40 a.m.

Police say a man was found along the roadway and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the man did not stay at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle involved, but the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Glendale Avenue will be closed during the investigation, according to officials.