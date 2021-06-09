Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Chandler early Wednesday morning.

Chandler officials say officers were dispatched to the area of Alma School Road and Galveston Street, north of Chandler Boulevard, around 2:30 a.m. Responding officers found a bicyclist down in the roadway.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police believe a vehicle collided with the bicyclist, failed to stop and continued northbound on Alma School Road.

The vehicle involved was a Dodge Ram truck, police say, and the vehicle will likely have significant front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash or who sees a vehicle that may have been involved is asked to contact police at 480-782-4130.

No further information has been released.