Bicyclist in 'extremely critical condition' after colliding with a car in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man has been transported to the hospital in "extremely critical condition" after colliding with a car near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses say the vehicle was entering the roadway when the two crashed.

There are traffic restrictions on 27th Avenue between Indian School Road and Devonshire Avenue for the next few hours, according to police.

It's unclear if the bicyclist was in a crosswalk or not at the time of the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.