Bicyclist hit, killed near 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A bicyclist was hit and killed near a Mesa intersection overnight and police are looking for a driver.

Officers responded to the area of 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive early Tuesday morning, just after midnight. At the scene, they found a man on a bike had been hit while apparently crossing the road.

The victim died from his injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved in the crash with the bike was not at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released the identity of the victim or a description of the vehicle involved.