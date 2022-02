GLENDALE, AZ — A bicyclist was hit and killed while crossing the street near 67th Avenue and Bell Road Friday night, according to Glendale police.

The crash happened south of Bell Rd. along 67th Ave. around 8 p.m.

The driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with police. Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The female bicyclist has not been identified.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while they continue their investigation.