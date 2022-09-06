Watch Now
Bicyclist hit and killed near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday morning

Posted at 6:53 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 09:53:15-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist that happened Tuesday morning near 63rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

According to police, a female driver hit an adult male who was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of the road just west of Loop 202 along Buckeye Road.

The victim died at the scene of the crash. His identity hasn't been released.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. It's unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Buckeye Road will remain closed in the area for several hours. Traffic on Loop 202 nearby is not impacted.

