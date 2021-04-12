Watch
Authorities identify victims in wrong-way crash on US-60 near Morristown

A witness describes a wrong-way crash that killed 5 people near Morristown along the U.S. 60 Friday night.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 12, 2021
MORRISTOWN, AZ — Authorities have revealed the identities of the four victims involved in a wrong-way crash near Morristown earlier this month.

DPS said the identities of the victims were the following: 25-year-old Jessica Harris who was the driver, 23-year-old Acayla Cuthbertson, 72-year-old Shirley House and 17-year-old Bryson Rhodes.

The incident happened on Friday, April 2 just before 10:30 p.m. when troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-60 westbound at milepost 123, just before Morristown.

The wrong-way vehicle, a white 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck, was reportedly traveling without headlights on when it hit a silver 2020 Chevrolet SUV head-on.

The impact caused the silver SUV to catch on fire and become fully engulfed.

The driver and only occupant of the wrong-way pickup truck died due to the crash. Authorities identified the driver as 37-year-old Michael Sytsma of Cave Creek.

It is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, according to DPS.

