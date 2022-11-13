Watch Now
At least two hurt in multi-vehicle crash at US 60 and Gilbert Road

DPS says "several" vehicles are involved in the crash on the eastbound offramp of US 60
ADOT
Posted at 10:48 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 12:48:31-05

MESA, AZ — At least two people are hurt after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Mesa.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened near the US 60 and Gilbert Road in Mesa.

ADOT cameras show the accident on the eastbound offramp of US 60 to Gilbert Road.

DPS says "several vehicles" are involved, but did not provide an exact number.

One vehicle reportedly caught fire when it rear-ended another vehicle.

The eastbound offramp of U.S. 60 is currently closed as emergency responders clear the accident.

It is not known what led up to the crash, and DPS is investigating.

