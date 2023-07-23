At least one person dead after multi-vehicle crash on L-101 near University Drive

TEMPE, AZ — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 101 near University Drive Saturday evening.

It is unknown exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any other injuries.

Loop 101 northbound lanes are closed at University Drive while the crash is under investigation.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Loop 101 Price northbound is closed at University.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 53.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

No further information was immediately available.