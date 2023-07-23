Watch Now
At least one person dead after multi-vehicle crash on L-101 near University Drive

Loop 101 northbound is closed at University due to the crash
Posted at 7:26 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 22:32:01-04

TEMPE, AZ — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 101 near University Drive Saturday evening.

It is unknown exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any other injuries.

Loop 101 northbound lanes are closed at University Drive while the crash is under investigation.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

No further information was immediately available.

