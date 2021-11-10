At least one injured after two-vehicle crash on I-17 near New River Road

NEW RIVER, AZ — At least one person is injured after a two-vehicle crash was reported on I-17 near New River Road Tuesday night.

DPS says a pickup truck is believed to have crossed through the median from the northbound lanes and crashed with a passenger car traveling on the southbound lanes of I-17.

One vehicle is believed to have stopped in the median and the southbound lanes are covered with debris.

At least one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

In a tweet, Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said crews have responded to the scene and the southbound lanes of I-17 are currently closed.

Our crews are working a serious motor vehicle accident on SB I-17 at New River Rd. Currently SB I-17 is closed.

