At least one hurt in school bus crash near Higley and Chandler Heights in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — At least one person is hurt after a school bus crash Friday morning in Gilbert.

It happened near Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road.

According to the Gilbert Fire Department, the crash involved the bus and a van.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

They added that three students were on-board the bus when the accident happened.

Everyone on the bus is being evaluated. It's not yet known if anyone on board the school bus was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.