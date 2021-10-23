At least one dead after crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads

BUCKEYE — At least one person has died after a crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads Friday night, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., Buckeye police tweeted about the crash, which led to traffic restrictions in the area for several hours.

**FATAL ACCIDENT**

The traffic collision near Rainbow Rd and Lower Buckeye now involves one fatality. Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/kCewYSmqdr — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 23, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

No other details were provided.

