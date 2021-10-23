At least one dead after crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads

BUCKEYE — At least one person has died after a crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads Friday night, police say.
Just before 9 p.m., Buckeye police tweeted about the crash, which led to traffic restrictions in the area for several hours.
**FATAL ACCIDENT**— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 23, 2021
The traffic collision near Rainbow Rd and Lower Buckeye now involves one fatality. Traffic restrictions are expected to remain in place for several hours. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/kCewYSmqdr
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
The identity of the victim remains unknown.
No other details were provided.
