At least one dead after crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads

BrayLee Wallace
Lower Buckeye Road Crash
Posted at 7:43 AM, Oct 23, 2021
BUCKEYE — At least one person has died after a crash near Rainbow and Lower Buckeye roads Friday night, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., Buckeye police tweeted about the crash, which led to traffic restrictions in the area for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The identity of the victim remains unknown.

No other details were provided.

