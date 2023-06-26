Watch Now
One dead after crash near L-101 and Mountain View Road

Arizona Department of Transportation
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 23:31:09-04

One person is dead after a crash near Loop 101 and Mountain View Road Sunday evening.

Officials say one other woman was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened when the driver of a pickup truck allegedly rear-ended an SUV, causing both vehicles to travel off the right side of the road.

The pickup truck then rolled over into the canal, according to officials. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

The SUV got stuck into the guardrail near the canal and both occupants had non-life-threatening injuries. Only one of the two individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the two right lanes are blocked due to the crash.

Officials say impairment has not been ruled out on the part of the pickup truck driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

