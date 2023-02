PHOENIX — At least nine people are hurt after a massive pileup on I-17 in Anthem.

Daisy Mountain fire officials say at least 20 vehicles are involved in the crash just north of Daisy Mountain Drive.

Extent of the injuries at this point are not known.

I-17 southbound is shut down at Daisy Mountain Drive.

The cause is under investigation, but weather may have been a factor in the crash.