Another round of weekend freeway construction underway (Feb. 9-13)

Before you hit the road this weekend, be sure you know what restrictions and closures are put in place for construction!
The Arizona Department of Transportation says schedules are subject to change due to weather.
- Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Crismon Road in the east Mesa area from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for pavement improvement work. Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Power Road also closed. Both Loop 202 ramps to eastbound US 60 closed. Detours: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for sign work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road closed. Westbound US 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10 also closed. Detour: Allow extra travel time. Westbound I-10 drivers can reach eastbound US 60 by exiting I-10 at Broadway Road and turning to enter eastbound I-10. Visit i10BroadwayCurve.com for more information. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for bridge work. Consider exiting at Elliot Road.
- Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one or two lanes overnight in areas between Dobson Road and Val Vista Drive in the southeast Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights (Feb. 11-14) for pavement maintenance. Temporary closures of ramps in the area are possible. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when entering and traveling through all work zones. Please watch for crews and equipment. Note: Plan on additional work and restrictions along westbound Loop 202 between Val Vista Drive and Dobson Road the week of Feb. 18-21.