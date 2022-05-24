Watch
Traffic

Actions

Ambulance, three cars involved in crash on Agua Fria Fwy at Indian School Rd

Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.21.33 PM.png
ADOT
Screen Shot 2022-05-23 at 9.21.33 PM.png
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 01:33:50-04

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say three cars and an ambulance were involved in a crash on the Agua Fria Freeway near Indian School Road Monday night.

All southbound lanes of the Loop 101 were closed temporarily to clear the vehicles from the lanes.

Officials say all vehicles have been moved to the right.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say there is no word on any patients being transported in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.