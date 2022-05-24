Ambulance, three cars involved in crash on Agua Fria Fwy at Indian School Rd

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say three cars and an ambulance were involved in a crash on the Agua Fria Freeway near Indian School Road Monday night.

All southbound lanes of the Loop 101 were closed temporarily to clear the vehicles from the lanes.

Officials say all vehicles have been moved to the right.

L-101 SB (Agua Fria) near Indian School Road: A crash is blocking multiple lanes.#phxtraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/ceWbKqK7va — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 24, 2022

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say there is no word on any patients being transported in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.