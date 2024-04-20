Ambulance involved in serious crash near 83rd and Northern Avenues in Peoria

Watch Now
One person sustained life-threatening injuries
One person is seriously hurt after a crash involving a car and an ambulance near 83rd Avenue and Northern in Peoria.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 08:37:56-04

PEORIA, AZ — One person is seriously hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Peoria early Saturday morning.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 83rd and Northern Avenues for a report of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle and the ambulance involved in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance crew reportedly only had minor injuries.

They were not transporting any patients when the crash occurred.

It's not clear what led up to the crash.

Peoria police continue to investigate.

