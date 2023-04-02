Adult, juvenile hospitalized after crash near Reems and Bell roads

SURPRISE, AZ — An adult and juvenile were taken to the hospital after a crash near Reems and Bell roads Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the crash involved two cars and a juvenile pedestrian.

Both the adult and juvenile were taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A woman who is believed to be responsible was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officials say she hit a vehicle and that vehicle hit the juvenile.

The juvenile's age has not been released.

No further information was currently available.