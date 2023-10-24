ADOT changing speed limit on I-17 between I-10 split and Peoria Avenue

PHOENIX — Arizona Department of Transportation officials are increasing the speed limit on a portion of Interstate 17 in the Valley.

The stretch of the I-17 freeway between the I-10 “Split” interchange and Peoria Avenue will soon be changed from 55 mph to 65 mph.

Speed limit signage is undergoing updates and should be done by the end of the month.

ADOT says the change was made after an independent study and public input from nearly 11,000 people — 75% of those respondents reportedly supported raising the speed limit.

“The study determined a 65 mph speed limit within that stretch of I-17 is appropriate since it more closely reflects the speed most people are currently driving and find reasonable,” ADOT said in a press release. “This is likely to improve compliance, providing an effective tool for law enforcement."

The speed limit is at least 65 mph on all other stretches of interstate highways in the Phoenix area, ADOT says.