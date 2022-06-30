AAA expects 920,000 Arizonans to travel 4th of July weekend

PHOENIX — High gas prices aren't expected to keep people at home this holiday weekend.

AAA is predicting about 920,000 Arizonans will be traveling for the Fourth of July, with about 720,000 of them hitting the road.

And those motorists can be happy to know that there won't be any full highway closures for construction over this weekend, but ADOT is asking drivers to be extra cautious through existing work zones.

Arizona Department of Transportation

Nationwide, AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car for Independence Day weekend. That would be a record for the number of people traveling by car for the holiday, and it comes in spite of the fact that gas prices are $2 a gallon higher than last year.

Overall, nearly 48 million Americans are expected to take a trip for this holiday weekend.