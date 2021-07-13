7-year-old girl, woman seriously injured after rollover crash on SR 347

Authorities say a woman and a 7-year-old girl were seriously injured after a rollover crash on State Route 347 near Riggs Road Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at 5:30 p.m., a white Nissan passenger car was reported as driving recklessly before rolling over through a fence next to the roadway.

DPS says a 7-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.

The child and a woman who was driving the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

ADOT reported closures on State Route 347 that have since reopened.