7-year-old girl, woman seriously injured after rollover crash on SR 347

ABC15
DPS
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 14:49:37-04

Authorities say a woman and a 7-year-old girl were seriously injured after a rollover crash on State Route 347 near Riggs Road Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said at 5:30 p.m., a white Nissan passenger car was reported as driving recklessly before rolling over through a fence next to the roadway.

DPS says a 7-year-old girl was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash.

The child and a woman who was driving the vehicle were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Investigators have not ruled out impairment as a factor in the crash, according to authorities.

ADOT reported closures on State Route 347 that have since reopened.

