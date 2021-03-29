Menu

FD: 7 children, including 6 month-old baby, injured in crash at 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road

Posted at 7:05 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 22:23:22-04

PHOENIX — Seven kids have been hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in west Phoenix Sunday evening.

Phoenix firefighters say the collision happened at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Buckeye Road.

When crews arrived on scene, they located a van on its side after it collided with another vehicle.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition.

Four other children including a 12-year-old boy and girl, a 2-year-old boy, and a 6-month-old baby girl were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Phoenix police say impairment does not appear to be a factor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with ABC15 for the latest information.

