Watch
Traffic

Actions

65-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near 35th Avenue and McDowell

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Police lights
Posted at 8:39 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 11:39:40-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a 65-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road late Saturday night.

Phoenix police said at around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian.

They arrived at the scene and found a victim, identified as a 65-year-old man, in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.

Phoenix firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Witnesses told authorities that the victim was crossing just north of the intersection when a black SUV traveling south on 35th Avenue reportedly hit him.

Police said the vehicle did not stop after hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Lakers vs. Suns today at 12:30 p.m. on ABC15 Arizona