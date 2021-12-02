Watch
6-year-old child killed in crash near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive

ABC15
Baseline and Val Vista crash
Posted at 4:59 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:03:13-05

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a 6-year-old child has died after a crash near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Details on what led to the crash or any additional injuries have not been released.

Police expect the area to be blocked off for several hours as they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for more information as it becomes available.

