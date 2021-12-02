6-year-old child killed in crash near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert police say a 6-year-old child has died after a crash near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Details on what led to the crash or any additional injuries have not been released.

Police expect the area to be blocked off for several hours as they investigate the crash.

