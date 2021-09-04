6 hospitalized including children after crash near 43th Avenue and Van Buren Street

PHOENIX — Six people including children have been hospitalized after a crash near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street Saturday.

Fire officials say just before 10:30 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a crash near the area.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and transported six people to hospitals for treatment.

A man in his mid-20s and a woman in her early 20s were both transported in critical condition, according to fire officials.

Two other women, a 2-year-old boy and a 9-month-old boy were all transported in stable condition.

No other details were provided.

Phoenix police are conducting an investigation into the crash.