5 injured after multi-vehicle crash at 19th Avenue and Jomax Road

PHOENIX — Fire officials say five people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash was reported in north Phoenix Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m., Phoenix fire crews responded to a crash involving five vehicles near 19th Avenue and Jomax Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found five people injured with three located laying on the ground.

Four people were taken to the hospital for serious injuries which include a 14-year-old girl, a woman, and two men.

No other details were provided.

The crash remains under investigation.

