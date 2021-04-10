5 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Five people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles near the area at around 1:00 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, including a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, Phoenix Fire Department officials said.

Two others were also hurt and were taken to a hospital in stable conditions.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.