5 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road

Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Five people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.

Phoenix police say officers responded to a head-on crash involving two vehicles near the area at around 1:00 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition, including a 19-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, Phoenix Fire Department officials said.

Two others were also hurt and were taken to a hospital in stable conditions.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

