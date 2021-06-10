Watch
4 killed, 9 hurt in fiery multi-vehicle crash at Loop 202 near 52nd Street

A commercial truck that failed to slow down may have caused the multi-vehicle crash.
202 and Van Buren accident
Posted at 4:22 AM, Jun 10, 2021
PHOENIX — Officials say four people were killed and nine others were hurt in a fiery crash along eastbound Loop 202 late Wednesday night.

According to the Department of Public Safety, crews arrived at the scene to find multiple vehicles involved in the wreckage, including a milk truck that was leaking fuel and milk.

A fire had to be extinguished in one of the crashed cars while crews also had to extricate multiple patients.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six others -- three men in their 20s, a woman in her 20s, a 45-year-old man, and a 42-year-old woman -- were taken to trauma centers in critical condition. Three other patients -- two men in their 20s and a 6-year-old girl -- were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

DPS says another man was evaluated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Crews had to upgrade the response to a second-alarm due to the number of patients and seriousness of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Westbound lanes reopened around 5 a.m. Thursday but eastbound lanes remain closed.

