4 hospitalized after crash on Loop 202 (South Mountain) near 17th Ave.

PHOENIX — Four people, including teenagers, are hospitalized after a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Phoenix firefighters were called to the eastbound lanes of the freeway at 17th Avenue for reports of a crash.

When crews arrived they located three vehicles involved in the crash.

One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage, according to Phoenix Fire officials.

A 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, fire officials announced.

Additionally, an 18 and 19-year-old boy were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed until further notice.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to learn more details.