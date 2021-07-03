4 hospitalized after crash on Loop 202 (South Mountain) near 17th Ave.

PHOENIX — Four people, including teenagers, are hospitalized after a crash on Loop 202 South Mountain.
Just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday, Phoenix firefighters were called to the eastbound lanes of the freeway at 17th Avenue for reports of a crash.
When crews arrived they located three vehicles involved in the crash.
One person needed to be pulled from the wreckage, according to Phoenix Fire officials.
A 16-year-old boy and 25-year-old man were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, fire officials announced.
Additionally, an 18 and 19-year-old boy were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed until further notice.
