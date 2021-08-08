Watch
35-year-old pedestrian dies after west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — A 35-year-old pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash in west Phoenix Saturday night.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of 35th Avenue and Thomas Road for a crash involving a pedestrian and an SUV.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Julian Jimenez-Valle, was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and spoke with detectives.

Witnesses told authorities the pedestrian was reportedly seen running against the traffic signal when he was struck.

Police do not believe impairment to be a factor for the driver of the SUV.

The crash remains under investigation.

