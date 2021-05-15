Watch
Traffic

Actions

3 teens, 1 adult injured in crash near 19th and Dunlap avenues

items.[0].videoTitle
Three teens and an adult are hurt after a crash Friday night 19th Avenue and Dunlap.
Posted at 8:08 AM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 11:11:22-04

PHOENIX — Three teens and an adult were hospitalized after a crash Friday night near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Phoenix police said at about 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

One vehicle had three teens inside with their ages ranging from 15-17.

The second vehicle had a 27-year-old man inside.

A 16 AND 17 year old are said to be in serious condition while a 15 and 27 year old are in stable condition.

Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV