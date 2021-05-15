3 teens, 1 adult injured in crash near 19th and Dunlap avenues

PHOENIX — Three teens and an adult were hospitalized after a crash Friday night near 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Phoenix police said at about 8 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles.

One vehicle had three teens inside with their ages ranging from 15-17.

The second vehicle had a 27-year-old man inside.

A 16 AND 17 year old are said to be in serious condition while a 15 and 27 year old are in stable condition.

Police said impairment is not suspected to be a factor at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.