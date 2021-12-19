3 injured including pregnant woman after crash on I-10 at Warner Road

PHOENIX — Three people, including a pregnant woman, are seriously injured following a crash on the southbound lanes of I-10 at Warner Road on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says at about 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate the incident was caused by a possible high-speed rear-end crash involving an SUV and a mid-sized sedan, according to officials.

Three people, described by officials as a pregnant woman, a second woman, and a man, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.