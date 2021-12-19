Watch
3 injured including pregnant woman after crash on I-10 at Warner Road

Posted at 8:05 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 22:11:08-05

PHOENIX — Three people, including a pregnant woman, are seriously injured following a crash on the southbound lanes of I-10 at Warner Road on Saturday.

The Phoenix Fire Department says at about 7:30 p.m., crews responded to the area for a two-vehicle crash.

Initial reports indicate the incident was caused by a possible high-speed rear-end crash involving an SUV and a mid-sized sedan, according to officials.

Three people, described by officials as a pregnant woman, a second woman, and a man, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were provided.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

