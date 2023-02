GOODYEAR, AZ — An elderly man, a pregnant woman and a 7-year-old girl were hospitalized after a crash near Estrella Parkway and MC 85 in Goodyear Saturday afternoon.

Officials say four vehicles were involved in the crash.

All three people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is currently unknown what led up to the crash.

The crash happened just over two miles away from a crash involving a group of bicyclists. Officials say two people died and 11 others were injured in that crash.