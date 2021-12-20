3 hospitalized after crash, car bursts into flames on US 60 near McClintock Drive

TEMPE, AZ — Officials say three people, including two children, have been hospitalized after a crash led to a car bursting into flames on the westbound lanes of US 60 near McClintock Drive Sunday night.

DPS says the crash is being reported as a possible hit-and-run.

One of the vehicles reportedly collided with the median wall and erupted into flames. The other vehicle involved left the scene, according to DPS.

All occupants of the vehicle that caught on fire, the driver and two children, were removed from the vehicle.

The driver, who was found unresponsive, and two children were taken to the hospital, DPS says.

The status of the children's injuries remains unclear at this time.

The westbound lanes of US 60 near McClintock Drive are closed due to the crash. All westbound traffic is being routed onto Loop 101, ADOT said in a tweet.

*UPDATE* Us 60 WB is CLOSED due to the crash near McClintock Drive. All WB traffic is being routed onto L-101.



— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 20, 2021

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.