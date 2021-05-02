Watch
Traffic

Actions

3 dead after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 (Agua Fria) at Camelback Rd.

items.[0].videoTitle
DPS says three people died Sunday morning after a crash on Loop 101 Agua Fria at Camelback Road.
Loop 101 Agua Fria at Camelback Road
Posted at 5:20 AM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 09:39:13-04

Three people are dead after a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Loop 101 Agua Fria.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at about 2:30 a.m., they started receiving calls about a wrong-way driver, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Camelback Road.

A few minutes later, the wrong-way driver was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in three deaths, said DPS.

The wrong-way driver is among those killed. One other person received minor injuries during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if impairment is believed to be a factor.

All traffic is shutdown on Loop 101 northbound at Camelback Road.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Saturday at 7:30P on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app