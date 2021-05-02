3 dead after wrong-way crash on Loop 101 (Agua Fria) at Camelback Rd.

Three people are dead after a wrong-way crash Sunday morning on Loop 101 Agua Fria.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say at about 2:30 a.m., they started receiving calls about a wrong-way driver, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 at Camelback Road.

A few minutes later, the wrong-way driver was involved in a crash in the northbound lanes.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in three deaths, said DPS.

The wrong-way driver is among those killed. One other person received minor injuries during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear if impairment is believed to be a factor.

CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound is closed at Camelback due to a crash. All traffic must exist at Camelback and can re-enter the freeway at Camelback.#phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 2, 2021

