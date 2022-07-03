3 adults hospitalized in crash near 7th Ave and Bethany Home Rd

PHOENIX — Three people are at a hospital after a crash near 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

At about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the area for reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

During the initial investigation, police believe a vehicle was heading northbound on 7th Avenue when it ran a red light at Bethany Home and crashed with another vehicle heading westbound.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to roll into a nearby Circle K gas station on the northwest corner.

Two women had to be cut out from the wreckage by the Phoenix Fire Department. They were both taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another adult passenger in the second vehicle was thrown from the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Phoenix police.

A man and two toddlers were evaluated by medics at the scene but did not need to go to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details have been provided.