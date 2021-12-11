2 teens hospitalized after crash near 43rd and Northern avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Police say two teen girls were hospitalized after a crash near 51st and Northern avenues Saturday.

Officers learned a vehicle was traveling west on Northern Avenue this morning and failed to obey a traffic light, police say.

This caused the vehicle to hit another car heading east that was trying to make a left turn on 47th Avenue.

The vehicles collided within the intersection.

Two preteen girls were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time.

The driver of the first vehicle remained at the scene and spoke to authorities.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor, according to Glendale police.

An investigation is ongoing.